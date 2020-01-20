Asim Riaz to Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13: 'Aankhein noch dunga'

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have managed to grab eyeballs once again with the promo clip of a testosterone-filled fight in the upcoming episode of the reality show. In the promo clip of the show, Siddharth is seen getting into a heated argument with Asim, who is the "sanchalak" (coordinator) of this week captaincy task.

In the task, contestants have to sit on a merry-go-round and the last one who stands up wins the task. Vishal Aditya Singh, Aarti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are the last three contestants sitting on the ride.

Siddharth sees Vishal getting up. He then tells Asim, who puts a blind eye to it. Angry at Asim being biased, Siddharth accuses him of letting Vishal continue the task, reports bollywoodlife.com. Amidst the heated conversation, Asim pushes Siddharth and says: "Aankhein noch dunga. (Will gouge out your eyes)".

Following which, Siddharth yells and questions Asim as to why he pushed him.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-daymanagement/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove(without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever