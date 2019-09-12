Asin Thottumkal celebrates Onam with daughter Arin; see pictures

Actress Asin, who made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Ghajini, is active on social media. Though she is currently on a break from Bollywood industry, she often keeps her fan posted about her life. On the occasion of Onam, which is the harvest festival of Kerala, occurred on September 11, posted a couple of pictures on Instagram to celebrate the special day.

Asin was all elated to share the picture of her daughter's first Onam celebration, which happened last year, the actress posted a pretty picture where the family is seen wearing Onam attire. In the first picture, Asin is seen striking a pose with her husband, businessman Rahul Sharma. The second photo is of her daughter, Arin. Check out the pictures right away!

View this post on Instagram #Throwback to last year, 1st Onam as parents :) A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) onSep 10, 2019 at 10:25pm PDT

In the snapshot with her husband, Asin wearing traditional Onam attire, a cream-coloured sari with deep cream border, accessorised by a gold neck-piece and earrings. In the second picture, little Arin is seen sporting a white baby blouse with a skirt. Isn't she adorable?

Fans and colleagues from the Tamil film industry took to social media to with Asin and her family on the happy occasion of Onam. They also gushed over how cute Arin looks in traditional festival attire.

Asin Thottumkal and her husband Rahul Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on October 25, just a day before Asin's birthday. The couple released an official statement reading: "We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic Baby Girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and We would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support."

Asin shot to fame in Bollywood with roles in films such as Ghajini, Ready, and Housefull 2, after a stint of stardom in south Indian films. She quit acting in January 2016 to marry Rahul Sharma, whom she met through her Housefull 2 co-star Akshay.

Speaking of her professional journey in Bollywood, Asin was last seen in the movie All Is Well in 2015, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates