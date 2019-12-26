ASLI DAUD: The entrepreneur talks about his hustle and his take on life!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Who is the kingpin?

An entrepreneur, a celeb manager, and an influencer, Asli Daud with his set of elegant skills, has aided 1000+ celebs and influencers. Since 15, Daud says that he had a longing to work for something bigger, which could aid others like him. He always wanted to do something for the greater good. At present his notable contributions involve his ongoing projects which are aiding thousands of people and recognising novel talents worldwide.

"Being a DU dropout, not a thing I would advise, but I am proud of it. I had a crystal clear picture of what I wanted to achieve and dedicated myself entirely to that. Now, when I look back, I realize that even without any guidance, I have done pretty well. My own circumstances and my experiences have motivated me to this point. Today, I have engendered a lot of platforms for people to showcase their talents."

Always a Hustler



Pondering over his life choices, he talked about the hardships he faced. He said that though the hardships are a part of the journey and are unavoidable, his life has been quite diverse. Talking about the time of his struggle, he subtly mentioned that he has experienced every kind of life one could think of. From craving for a proper bed to staying in lavish hotels, there are multiple faces, and now being at this point where he can help others is really exciting.

Perspective on Life

"My experiences made me the man I am. And I have had many. Maybe that’s why I understand the needs of each group, each individual of the society, and possibly cater to their needs. Being with every kind of person, highly civilised to nearly uncivilised, I realised that I need to help them and try harder, not for myself but for them too. I have been trying and hustling to work for the greater good, as long as I can remember," Daud added.

There were times when he felt certain setbacks and his situation in life was quite low. Yet being adamant he overcame all the difficulties. Focusing on his solitary aim to create something different, he worked breathlessly on his projects.

Aiding others through his projects

"I realized at an early stage that people have talents but not resources, they can achieve great heights if supported. I started looking for ways to engender platforms to uplift the underprivileged. I always had a question that whether I would be able to do something different. With newfound motivation, I tried to gather up the courage and worked on my projects and made them into a reality. My project - ASLI DIGITAL MEDIA now has achieved recognition. It helps in personal branding and social media growth by the provision of personal services to brands and influencers in augmenting their public presence and sales. Assisting music artists, writers, and other celebs by their promotion on various platforms is also one of the key aims. Currently, I have been helping 1000+ influencers and many other domain stars through my this project and talking about this instills pride in me."

Stand on Business

Being the founder for ASLI DIGITAL MEDIA, a celeb manager and a digital marketer himself he also has developed a keen interest in business over time. Being an employer of a team of experts, he believes that business forms the backbone of society and creates employment hubs. If one gets a chance they should surely invest in the business.

"To work for something that holds a greater good is of the foremost priority, helping others is what I always wished. I needed to put my mind to the right place. After the launch of my online project, my focus on success has become more creative and clear. After this project, I am even more excited to solve more problems and work efficiently with my team for engendering more such viable solutions” Daud stated.

Daud’s creative project idea is on the net helping many. You can check it out on his website http://www.aslid.media/!

