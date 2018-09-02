Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal announces CID inquiry into syndicate, extortion at IOC terminal

national

Indian Oil Corporation had shifted its Tinsukia terminal to Digboi at an investment of Rs 273 crore

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced a CID inquiry into alleged syndicate and illegal money collection from oil tankers at IOC's terminal in Digboi. According to an official release, Sonowal has directed the state CID to investigate allegations of illegal collection by alleged syndicates from the drivers and owners of oil tankers at the Digboi marketing oil terminal in Tinsukia district.

"He has also directed CID to inquire if similar kind of extortion (was being carried out) and situation existed when the marketing terminal was in Tinsukia," the release said. The CID has been directed to take necessary action and submit its report to the government urgently.

Indian Oil Corporation had shifted its Tinsukia terminal to Digboi at an investment of Rs 273 crore. The commercial operations began in June 2018 and it has a capacity to store 35,000 kilo litres of petrol, diesel, kerosene and furnace oil that are supplied to neighbouring states as well apart from Assam.

