Assam: Fauji Gaon fears losing Jawans as defence personnel dropped from NRC list

Ironically, many such jawans are facing an identity crisis as their names didn't appear in the final NRC list which was published on August 31. The village is now dwelling under the shadow of great grief

Saruharid village of Barpeta district is known as the Fauji Gaon (Village of defence personnel) in the locality. Almost 200 families live here out of which over 20 Jawans have posted in Indian Army and paramilitary forces. Ironically, many such jawans are facing an identity crisis as their names didn't appear in the final NRC list which was published on August 31. The village is now dwelling under the shadow of great grief.

Family of Dilbar Hussain is in such league. He along with his younger brother Mizanur Ali have been declared not eligible for Indian Citizenship as per final NRC list. His elder brother Saidul Islam is a serving Subedar in Indian Army who has fought in Kargil war. Dilbar himself is in the Indian Army while Mizanur Ali is posted with CISF. Luckily Subedar Saidul Islam cleared the list.

Talking on the issue, Dilbar Hussain said, "We fight with enemies. We regard our Army family first. But, we are deeply disheartened after the release of the final list. There we are Indian Army jawans, but here at home fighting to get Indian citizenship."

CISF jawan Mizanur looked completely shaken. In mixed emotion of anxiety and anger, he showed his dissatisfaction over the NRC process. "At the time of verification, they said that I am an intruder and came from Bangladesh in 2003. How is this possible when my elder brother got commissioned in the Indian Army in 1993. Even district superintendent of police verified my candidature when I was about to join the CISF."

Like Mizanur and Dilbar, Azit Ali also finds it very difficult to understand as to how it happened. Azit too is a jawan of Indian Army. His name was repeatedly missing in the first and second list and ultimately in final too. Revealing his feeling, he said that everyone is very tensed at home.

"After the final list, no one from the family speaks about, but all are burning inside. Father was crying yesterday. We think why we are alive when have almost been declared as foreigners. What to do? Shall we fight with enemies on borders or solve this issue back at home," he said.

Not only the concerned families, but all village men demand this issue to be resolved as soon as possible. According to them, these defence jawans are the pride of the village.

"This is fauji's village. We don't know why their names have been dropped. Now the government should do something for them immediately," said a villager, Babul Khan.

