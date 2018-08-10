Assam flood situation improves considerably

national

Assam's flood situation has improved considerably with only Golaghat district remaining in the grip of flood waters today. According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a population of 35,611 in 53 villages of the district are currently suffering in the second wave of the floods that has hit the state.

Till yesterday, over 77,200 people were suffering due to flood in Biswanath and Golaghat districts. The district administration has set up 38 relief camps where 13,157 inmates have taken shelter.

The total number of persons losing their lives in the two waves of flood this year across different parts of the state stands at 45, including three in the landslides. Crop area of 3378 hectares was still under flood water in the district.

The Brahmaputra at Nimatighat in Jorhat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat and Jia Bharali in Sonitpur was still flowing above the danger level, the report added. Infrastructural damages of roads, bridges and embankments have also been reported from Golaghat, Biswanath and Sonitpur.

