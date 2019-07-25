Assam floods: Death toll rises to 75, water level rises in 7 districts

national

The Jia Bharali river was flowing at the danger level at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur district

Assam floods

The death toll in Assam floods rose to 75 after one more person succumbed in Dhubri on Thursday. The water level rose in seven districts of the state.

The floodwater level rose in western Assam districts of Baksa, Chirang, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari as excess water released from Kuricchu Hydropower reservoirs in Bhutan's Kuricchu River.

34,92,734 people in 2,753 villages in 18 districts are affected by the deluge, according to the Assam State Disaster Management (ASDMA).

Currently, there are 833 relief camps in Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Golaghat and Jorhat districts, the ASDMA said.

The Jia Bharali river was flowing at the danger level at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur district and the Brahmaputra river was flowing at a danger level in Jorhat district and Dhubri district.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies