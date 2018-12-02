Assam government employee shot at in Haflong

national

According to a police officer, the gunman entered the food and civil supply office at Haflong Government College Road, and fired two rounds of bullets at Inspector Donald Dibragade from a close range

An Assam government employee was shot at by an unidentified gunman here in Dima Hasao district, police said on Sunday.

The assailant then fled the scene, the police officer said. Dibragade was immediately taken to Haflong Civil Hospital, the police officer said, adding, he is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. An investigation has been initiated and a search operation has been launched to nab the culprit, the police officer said.

