Assam govt grants remission to 201 prisoners

Assam government celebrated the 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as 'Good Governance Day' and granted remission to 201 life convicts lodged in different jails in the state

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal approved the remission of 201 life convicts, an official release said.