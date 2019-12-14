Assam natives protest in Mumbai, demand roll back of Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

People from Assam, living in Mumbai, gathered at the Azad Maidan here on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "The bill has become an act as the parliament has passed it. Assam has a distinct culture. If there is a threat to it, then we will protest against it. Secondly, this act is discriminatory and it will present a threat against the region's culture. It is clear that the region's demographics will change," Actor Dipannita Sharma, who was also sitting on protest, told ANI.

Another protestor claimed that the culture of Assam may face threat after passing of this bill. "The demographics have already changed in Assam. We had already signed the Assam accord. Now a new CAB has been introduced. Our Assam will get affected by it. Ahomiya culture is facing a real threat," Shahnab Alam, another protester said.

Maharashtra: People of Assam, living in Mumbai, protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, at the city's Azad Maidan. Actor Dipannita Sharma is also present at the protest. pic.twitter.com/nTgnlUYLeA — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, provides for citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament earlier this week and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent on November 12.

