Assam: Nine arrested while trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh

South Salmara (Assam): Nine people have been arrested while they were trying to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh, Assam Police said.

They were taken into custody from the India-Bangladesh border here, Superintendent of Police (South Salmara Mankachar) Kankanjyoti Saikiya said on Wednesday.

Six of the nine arrested were identified as Akhirul Islam, Abdul Azad, Habezuddin, Shahidur Rehman, Mijanur Rehman and Chand Miyan, police said.

Saikiya said, "We have recovered iron cutters from them. We had received information that smugglers used to cut fences at the border and smuggle cattle. Nine cattle were also recovered."

