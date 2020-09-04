Search

Assam police's 'Rasode mei kon tha' tweet on drug bust is way too epic!

Updated: 04 September, 2020 15:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Assam police said that the drug peddlers removed Livsaf and vitamin from the carton and hid codex and drugs in it

The picture tweeted by Assam's Nagaon Police
The picture tweeted by Assam's Nagaon Police

Everyone is catching up with the 'Rasode mei kon tha' trend which has gone viral on social media. Assam police, who time and again come up with creative social media posts, has given this trend a new twist.

Recently, Assam's Nagaon police unit busted a drug racket and seized drugs from peddlers who were hiding it in a carton of Livsaf and vitamins. The Assam police took to Twitter to inform about the seizure and did it in an unusual way.

Sharing pictures of the drugs seized and the accused, Assam police wrote, "Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha." They further said the drug peddlers removed Livsaf and vitamin from the carton and hid codex and drugs in it.

A 24-year-old engineer-music producer named Yashraj Mukhate shared a musical spoof on Instagram, featuring TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya's characters Kokilaben, Rashi and Gopi Bahu. The video went viral and has been the talk of the town for the last two weeks.

Since being shared, Assam police's tweet has garnered over 1,600 likes. Commenting on the post, one user said, "Trendy ho gyi h police bhi," while a second user wrote, "Well done." A third comment read, "Good one! Happy, humorous, and efficient police force means better nation and safe citizens."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

First Published: 04 September, 2020 15:40 IST

