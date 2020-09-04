Assam police's 'Rasode mei kon tha' tweet on drug bust is way too epic!
Assam police said that the drug peddlers removed Livsaf and vitamin from the carton and hid codex and drugs in it
Everyone is catching up with the 'Rasode mei kon tha' trend which has gone viral on social media. Assam police, who time and again come up with creative social media posts, has given this trend a new twist.
RASODE ME KAUN THA ?— Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) September 1, 2020
Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha.
Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya.
Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya.@assampolice @gpsinghassam @lrbishnoiassam pic.twitter.com/UIV7Wrih0p
Recently, Assam's Nagaon police unit busted a drug racket and seized drugs from peddlers who were hiding it in a carton of Livsaf and vitamins. The Assam police took to Twitter to inform about the seizure and did it in an unusual way.
Sharing pictures of the drugs seized and the accused, Assam police wrote, "Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha." They further said the drug peddlers removed Livsaf and vitamin from the carton and hid codex and drugs in it.
First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios
A 24-year-old engineer-music producer named Yashraj Mukhate shared a musical spoof on Instagram, featuring TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya's characters Kokilaben, Rashi and Gopi Bahu. The video went viral and has been the talk of the town for the last two weeks.
Since being shared, Assam police's tweet has garnered over 1,600 likes. Commenting on the post, one user said, "Trendy ho gyi h police bhi," while a second user wrote, "Well done." A third comment read, "Good one! Happy, humorous, and efficient police force means better nation and safe citizens."
Here's how tweeple reacted:
@Abhishe11471200 betu dekhle rasode m raid maar re aaj kl direct— Social Robinhood (@wayalkhan) September 1, 2020
Hehe.. very funny. Official sites should be straight on all matters . But I like the way you are presenting the story. keep going . Stay safe.— Babunand Gupta (@Babunand) September 1, 2020
Tob job by @assampolice. Pleased to see the police force cracking down the illegal drug business which has been rampant in the state.— Bipasha Saikia (@BipashaSaikia1) September 2, 2020
Keep up the good work!
Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya...chhupa diya...chhupa diya...ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— ðÂ¥°__Angry_Golgappa__ðÂ¥° (@Masoom__Bacchi) September 2, 2020
Well done...ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
Nice, atleast people will show interest in real issues instead of watching ipl— Common Man India (@CommonManIndi11) September 3, 2020
Indeed a great initiative by Assam police under CM’s leadership. Number of Drug peddlers are increasing rapidly than the number of cases of covid positives.— Abhilasha Goswami (@AbhilashaGoswa4) September 2, 2020
Superb @asaampolice.— Rishiraj Kalita (@RishirajKalita4) September 2, 2020
Also superb way to present it ðÂÂÂ
Kudos!!
