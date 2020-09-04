Assam police's 'Rasode mei kon tha' tweet on drug bust is way too epic!

Everyone is catching up with the 'Rasode mei kon tha' trend which has gone viral on social media. Assam police, who time and again come up with creative social media posts, has given this trend a new twist.

RASODE ME KAUN THA ?



Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha.

Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya.

Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya.@assampolice @gpsinghassam @lrbishnoiassam pic.twitter.com/UIV7Wrih0p — Nagaon Police (@nagaonpolice) September 1, 2020

Recently, Assam's Nagaon police unit busted a drug racket and seized drugs from peddlers who were hiding it in a carton of Livsaf and vitamins. The Assam police took to Twitter to inform about the seizure and did it in an unusual way.

Sharing pictures of the drugs seized and the accused, Assam police wrote, "Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha." They further said the drug peddlers removed Livsaf and vitamin from the carton and hid codex and drugs in it.

A 24-year-old engineer-music producer named Yashraj Mukhate shared a musical spoof on Instagram, featuring TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya's characters Kokilaben, Rashi and Gopi Bahu. The video went viral and has been the talk of the town for the last two weeks.

Since being shared, Assam police's tweet has garnered over 1,600 likes. Commenting on the post, one user said, "Trendy ho gyi h police bhi," while a second user wrote, "Well done." A third comment read, "Good one! Happy, humorous, and efficient police force means better nation and safe citizens."

Here's how tweeple reacted:

@Abhishe11471200 betu dekhle rasode m raid maar re aaj kl direct — Social Robinhood (@wayalkhan) September 1, 2020

Hehe.. very funny. Official sites should be straight on all matters . But I like the way you are presenting the story. keep going . Stay safe. — Babunand Gupta (@Babunand) September 1, 2020

Tob job by @assampolice. Pleased to see the police force cracking down the illegal drug business which has been rampant in the state.



Keep up the good work! — Bipasha Saikia (@BipashaSaikia1) September 2, 2020

Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya...chhupa diya...chhupa diya...ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



Well done...ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — ðÂ¥°__Angry_Golgappa__ðÂ¥° (@Masoom__Bacchi) September 2, 2020

Nice, atleast people will show interest in real issues instead of watching ipl — Common Man India (@CommonManIndi11) September 3, 2020

Indeed a great initiative by Assam police under CM’s leadership. Number of Drug peddlers are increasing rapidly than the number of cases of covid positives. — Abhilasha Goswami (@AbhilashaGoswa4) September 2, 2020

Superb @asaampolice.

Also superb way to present it ðÂÂÂ

Kudos!! — Rishiraj Kalita (@RishirajKalita4) September 2, 2020

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news