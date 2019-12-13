Assam Ranji team's bus pelted with stones

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: The Assam Ranji Trophy team bus was subjected to stone-pelting in Guwahati on Thursday by anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) protesters.

Had it not been for some vehement pleas by the players, who revealed their identity as state cricketers, they would have been at the receiving end of physical attacks. Assam were playing their first Ranji Trophy game of the season against Services in Guwahati.

Violent protests and curfew

The match was suspended following massive violent protests and curfew. The Tripura-Jharkhand game was also abandoned as Agartala too witnessed such protests against the CAB. "Angry protesters targeted and stoned our bus," Assam captain Sibsankar Roy told mid-day. "They stopped the stone-throwing and allowed us to go only after we told them that we are cricketers. However, we had to undertake a long walk to reach the hotel. Even today, the situation is not good. We are very disappointed with the abandonment of the match as we had the first innings lead," Roy remarked.

Both teams were forced to stay put in their hotels.

'Players to stay in hotel'

Meanwhile, Syed Saba Karim, BCCI's GM Cricket Operations told PTI: "We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players and match officials have been advised to remain in the hotel. At this stage, the safety of the players and match officials is paramount. Whether the game will be replayed or the points will be shared, we will take a call on that later."

Roy added: "We are in touch with our families and they are worried. But all members of the team understand the situation. We hope things will improve soon."

