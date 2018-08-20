Assam regularly hit by floods, can relate to Kerala pain, says Sarbananda Sonowal

national

Assam has already announced a financial aid of Rs 3 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala

Sarbananda Sonowal

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said Assam can relate to the pain caused by the devastating flood in Kerala, as his state is faced with a similar plight every year. "We can very well internalise the pain perpetrated by the flood to the people of Kerala, as the people of Assam face such kind of fury every year," Sonowal said in a statement.

Assam has already announced a financial aid of Rs 3 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala. "Looking into the large-scale devastation caused by the flood, our contribution might look meagre. However, we sincerely realise the intense sufferings caused to the people and the mammoth task of rehabilitation that the state faces.

"Seeing the deluge and the sufferings of the people of Kerala, the soreness of the people of Majuli (in Assam), the largest river island comes to my mind and I, pledge to share the sufferings of my brothers and sisters in Kerala as I do

with the brothers and sisters back home in Assam," he said.

Sonowal also thanked the people cutting across political parties, organisations and regions for their service to the flood victims in Kerala.

