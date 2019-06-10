Assam: Three arrested for possessing tiger hide, teeth, bones

crime

After getting a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by Jonai Police, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and District Forest Department on Sunday

Representational picture

Dhemaji (Assam): Three persons have been arrested for possessing tiger hide, teeth and bones in Dhemaji district of Assam, police said.

The three persons who were taken into custody are residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

