Assam: Three arrested for possessing tiger hide, teeth, bones

Updated: Jun 10, 2019, 13:37 IST | ANI

After getting a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by Jonai Police, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and District Forest Department on Sunday

Dhemaji (Assam): Three persons have been arrested for possessing tiger hide, teeth and bones in Dhemaji district of Assam, police said.

After getting a tip-off, a joint operation was launched by Jonai Police, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and District Forest Department on Sunday.

The three persons who were taken into custody are residents of Arunachal Pradesh.

