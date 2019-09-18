Assam: Three sisters allege police brutality, one loses baby after being hit

Burha (Assam): Three Muslim sisters have alleged the Assam police of assault after they were stripped, kicked and beaten with lathis in a police station in Darrang. The women were taken to the police station as their brother was said to have been involved in allegedly abducting a Hindu woman.

According to a report in India Today, the incident happened on September 8, when the sisters named Minuwara Begum, Sanuwara and Rumela were summoned from their residences in Sixmile area in Guwahati, to the Darrang police station by a team of 8 cops lead by sub-inspector Mahendra Sarma and woman constable Binita Boro, in connection with the abduction case. The police had reportedly threatened to kill them if they did not follow the orders. The women alleged that the police officers started attacking them when they were asking to reveal their brother’s location, which they did not know. They further alleged that the officers made them to strip and touched their private parts. During the assault, one of the sister informed the police that she was pregnant. The police refused to believe her and told her to stop pretending. As she was kicked in the belly, she had to be admitted to a local hospital after the assault where she suffered a miscarriage.

Following the assault, Minuwara approached the District Superintendent of Police and filed the complaint against the erring officers. According to reports in television news channels, the erring police officers have been suspended following the incident. Assam chief Sarbananda Sonwal ordered a probe on the case whereas the Assam Commission for Women has taken up the case suo motu.

