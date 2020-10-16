Assam woman rescued from Gujarat after employer makes sexual advances

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Gujarat police on Tuesday rescued a 22-year-old resident of Assam from her employer's home in Godhra city. Police officials said the woman had called on the women's helpline, seeking help to escape the unwanted sexual advances of her employer.

Also Read: Man duped of Rs 3.7 lakh on pretext of 'potential dates'

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, the woman had been hired from Delhi by the Godhra resident to do household chores for Rs 10,000 a month. However, a few days after she started working at his house, the employer began seeking additional unwarranted work from her, including body massages and asking her to press his legs.

Although the woman was uncomfortable doing it, the accused continued to make her do extra work and even made sexual advances towards her, a police officer said. When the woman refused his advances, the accused locked her in the house and didn't let her go out of his sight.

Frustrated with her employer's behaviour, the woman dialled 181, the Abhayam police helpline, and a team reached the location. Chandrakant Makwana, head of the Abhayam team in Surat, said the woman was rescued from the home and the employer was informed that his actions were illegal.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

However, no legal action was taken against the employer as the victim did not wish to file a police complaint and just wanted to return home. Later, she was given shelter at a state facility in the district.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news