Assembly Elections 2019: Narendra Modi to address nine rallies in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will storm Maharashtra with a series of nine rallies ahead of the October 21 Assembly elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani announced here on Friday. Modi's campaign will start with rallies on Sunday at Jalgaon and Sakoli in Bhandara district, she said, adding that on October 16, he will address rallies in Akola, Partur in Jalna and Airoli in Thane.



The following day, Modi will go to Parli in Beed plus cover Pune and Satara in western Maharashtra. On October 18, the PM will have a grand finale rally in Mumbai, three days before the polling, Irani said.



She also took the occasion to praise Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for sanctioning Rs 21,950 crore crop insurance to the farmers in five years compared to the Rs 7,500 crore during the 15-year rule of the erstwhile Congress-Nationalist Congress Party governments.



Irani added that loan waivers worth Rs 25,000 crore were given besides the state investing Rs 1.50 lakh-crore in the agriculture sector for the benefit of the farming community.

