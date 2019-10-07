Assembly Elections 2019: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray likely to face 15 candidates in Worli

About 370 candidates are likely to go to polls from Mumbai as the election commission officials have scrutinised and validated their nominations. However, the last and final list of candidates will come out only by Monday late night as they have the time to withdraw the nominations till today evening from the State election commission's official website. The city will go to poll on Monday, October 21.

The election commission has validated 370 applications from across the 36 assembly constituencies of the city in oppose to over 450 nomination papers that came in. While many candidates resorted to filing three to four applications during the nomination process to ensure at least one gets filed correctly and there is no fear of rejection, many others have been updated and the duplication was removed.

Interestingly, a few extra applications that were fielded by the parties to ensure their representation goes to polls, which were the dummies' applications will be either rejected or will be withdrawn. While the Mumbai city's elected officials have validated 94 odd candidates to contest across the 10 assemblies present in the Island city, the suburban Mumbai district election officials have approved the applications of 276 odd candidates across 26 assembly constituencies. The highest number of candidates - 20 will be contesting from Anushakti Nagar assembly with Chandivali following suite with 17 number of candidates. The lowest number of candidates being four from Mulund and Sewri assembly.

While Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray is likely to face 15 odd candidates against him from the Worli area - many of whom are Independent candidates that have eligible nominations. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2014's rejected candidate Rajul Patel who has rebelled this time by going against her own Party Shiv Sena from Versova assembly and Trupti Sawant too from Sena who has fielded nomination for Bandra east assembly have their nominations verified by the election commission. But, their party hopes that they withdraw their nomination on Monday.

An official on request of anonymity said, "On Monday, which is the last date of withdrawal, many independent and dummy nominations that were filed are likely to be gone. We have rejected many duplicate applications during the scrutiny but in case if someone has filed independently and is approved but doesn't wish to contest has a chance to pull out their nomination till October 7 evening. It is only after that a final list of candidates will be published on the website."

