Assembly elections: It is victory of democracy, says Chattisgarh Congress president

national

Congress workers celebrate the party's good show in the Assembly elections, at the party office in Raipur, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

With the Congress wining the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, state Congress President Bhupesh Baghel at a press conference on Tuesday said the mandate reflects the victory of democracy. "This is a victory of democracy.

The BJP had a lot of money and a team of corrupt officials. They also had conspirators in their pocket. Despite all of this, the mandate given by the people in Chhattisgarh is historic," Baghel added.

Accepting the mandate, Congress in-charge of the state P L Punia said, "They have not given us the right, they have given us a responsibility. They believed the promises we made in our manifesto. People trusted the words of Rahul Gandhi and gave us an agenda, we accept it." Punia further said the people of the state are smart as they did not fall for BJP's ploy of using BSP of eating into the Congress vote bank.

Voters wanted a change, he added. He assured that all the promises made in the manifesto would be fulfilled in the given time after Congress forms the government in the state. Addressing speculations around the chief ministerial candidate, Punia clarified the Congress will democratically elect the candidate.

Over 66 lakh tweets on Assembly polls

Micro-blogging platform Twitter said it has recorded over 66 lakh tweets related to Assembly polls in five states between October 1 and December 11. "From breaking news, to behind the scenes action, to political parties, candidates and citizens engaging on all the poll topics, Twitter gave Indians a front row seat to the #AssemblyElections2018 across five states," Twitter said.

