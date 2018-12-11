Assembly polls: 5 Chhattisgarh BJP ministers trailing

national

However, state presidents of the BJP and the Congress - Dharamlal Kaushik and Bhupesh Baghel -were leading from Bilha and Patan seats respectively.

Five ministers in the Raman Singh-led BJP government in Chhattisgarh were trailing in the Assembly polls as per latest trends, a poll official said Tuesday.

The five Brijmohan Agrawal (Raipur City South), Kedar Kashyap (Narayanpur constituency), Mahesh Gagda (Bijapur), Dayaldas Baghel (Nawagarh) and Amar Agrawal (Bilaspur) - are trailing, as per trends in the state Assembly polls.

However, state presidents of the BJP and the Congress - Dharamlal Kaushik and Bhupesh Baghel -were leading from Bilha and Patan seats respectively.

Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo and Congress MP from Durg Lok Sabha seat Tamradhwaj Sau were leading in Ambikapur and Durg Rural seats, respectively.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever