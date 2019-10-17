Assembly Polls: Mumbai Suburban district administration provides election training to over 60,000 employee

With a few days left for the Assembly Elections to take place, the Mumbai Suburban district administration has provided training to more than 64,638 employees in order to ensure the smooth conduct of the assembly elections in the suburbs. There is a total of 26 constituencies, and 7397 voting booths in the suburban areas of Mumbai, where over 72 lakh 63 thousand 249 voters are registered. Mumbai Suburban District has the highest number of assembly constituencies in the state.



The Mumbai Suburban district houses over 72 lakh voters and about 7397 voting booths

The Mumbai Suburban district administration authorities have given training to the employees on the proceedings of the assembly elections and the functioning of electronic voting machines. The training also included information about law and order and rules and regulation of the Central Election Commission.

The training was conducted under the guidance of Milind Borikar, Collector of Mumbai Suburban District. Additional collector Vivek Gaikwad said, "Voting is the right of every citizen and the large system is in place to ensure no one faces any issue while voting. To provide appropriate training for the smooth functioning of the system is the responsibility of the administration.

The training started at the start of the election procedure. There are lots of work and duty, on and before the election day which mainly includes ensuring that the code of conduct is not violated. Police, Teachers, Public relation officers, regional officers were also trained along with the voting officers, employees, and regional offices in two to three levels. A total of 64,638 officers and employees were trained in Mumbai Suburbs.

