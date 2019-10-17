Assembly Polls: Mumbai Suburban district administration provides election training to over 60,000 employee
The employees will work for the smooth conduct of the Assembly Elections in Mumbai Suburbs
With a few days left for the Assembly Elections to take place, the Mumbai Suburban district administration has provided training to more than 64,638 employees in order to ensure the smooth conduct of the assembly elections in the suburbs. There is a total of 26 constituencies, and 7397 voting booths in the suburban areas of Mumbai, where over 72 lakh 63 thousand 249 voters are registered. Mumbai Suburban District has the highest number of assembly constituencies in the state.
The Mumbai Suburban district houses over 72 lakh voters and about 7397 voting booths
The Mumbai Suburban district administration authorities have given training to the employees on the proceedings of the assembly elections and the functioning of electronic voting machines. The training also included information about law and order and rules and regulation of the Central Election Commission.
The training was conducted under the guidance of Milind Borikar, Collector of Mumbai Suburban District. Additional collector Vivek Gaikwad said, "Voting is the right of every citizen and the large system is in place to ensure no one faces any issue while voting. To provide appropriate training for the smooth functioning of the system is the responsibility of the administration.
The training started at the start of the election procedure. There are lots of work and duty, on and before the election day which mainly includes ensuring that the code of conduct is not violated. Police, Teachers, Public relation officers, regional officers were also trained along with the voting officers, employees, and regional offices in two to three levels. A total of 64,638 officers and employees were trained in Mumbai Suburbs.
-
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination papers from Worli assembly in south-central Mumbai. The 29-year-old leader is likely to face nearly 15 candidates including a reality show contestant, Abhijit Bichukale who appeared on Marathi Big Boss 2. Aaditya Thackeray began his campaign from Worli, conducted rallies and was seen interacting with the voters of his constituency. Picture/Twitter Aaditya Thackeray
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be contesting from Nagpur South West. Fadnavis has been on a statewide tour campaigning for his party members and himself. At present, Fadnavis is the 18th and incumbent Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Before filing his nomination, Fadnavis claimed that his party will emerge victorious on all 12 seats in the Nagpur district. In the picture, Devendra Fadnavis waves at the crowd during an election rally in Amravati. Picture/Twitter Devendra Fadnavis
-
BJP leader Ashish Shelar and Minister of school education, sports, and youth welfare of Maharashtra, will be contesting the Assembly Elections from the Bandra West assembly. The 47-year-old minister has been campaigning in his constituency urging voters to come out in large numbers. In the picture, MP Poonam Mahajan campaigns with BJP's Bandra West candidate Ashish Shelar in Bandra. Picture/Twitter Poonam Mahajan
-
Former Congress leader Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique will be contesting the Assembly Elections from the Bandra East constituency. The Congress leader will be contesting against Shiv Sena's Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who is currently serving as the Mayor of Mumbai. In the picture, Zeeshan Siddique is seen interacting with the locals of his constituency. Picture/Twitter Zeeshan Siddique
-
In picture: Shiv Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, who will be contesting the assembly elections from Bandra East constituency is seen campaigning in his constituency.
-
BJP state president Chandrakant Patil will be contesting the Assembly Elections from Pune's Kothrud seat. Patil, who served as the state cabinet minister for Revenue and Public Works is contesting his first assembly election ever. In the picture, Chandrakant Patil is warmly welcomed by the women voters of his constituency during his campaign.
-
Marathi actress Deepali Sayed who joined Shiv Sena will be contesting the Assembly Elections from the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly constituency. The actress joined Sena in the presence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi Thackeray, and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. The 41-year-old actress-turned-politician was seen interacting with the voters at the Mumbra railway station.
-
Nationalist Congress Party's candidate Jitendra Awhad will be contesting from the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency. Awhad, who is the sitting MLA since 2009 will be facing Sena's, Deepali Sayed. The 54-year-old NCP leader was seen campaigning in his constituency with thousands of supporters. Picture/Twitter Thane NCP
-
In picture: Congress leader and sitting MLA from Mumbadevi constituency Amin Patel interacts with voters from his constituency. Picture/Facebook Amin Patel
-
Former BJP leader Gopinath Munde's daughter and BJP leader Pankaja Munde will contest the assembly elections from Beed's Parli constituency. Pankaja Munde will take on NCP's leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and her cousin Dhananjay Munde. The 40-year-old minister, who is one of the star campaigners in the state for BJP was seen campaigning in her Parli constituency. Picture/Twitter Pankaja Munde
-
NCP's Mumbai president and leader Nawab Malik will be contesting the assembly elections from Anushakti Nagar constituency. The NCP leader was seen interacting with voters from his constituency. Picture/Twitter Nawab Malik
In picture: Nawab Malik gets greeted by a young voter from his constituency.
-
Former Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh's son Amit Deshmukh will be contesting the Assembly Elections from Latur City seat. The two-time MLA in an interview to mid-day said that Congress party and the state miss Vilasrao Deshmukh like never before. Amit was seen campaigning in Latur city with his brother Riteish Deshmukh. Picture/Facebook Amit Deshmukh
-
In picture: MNS candidate Sandeep Deshpande who will be contesting from Mahim constituency was seen campaigning with party president, Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray. Picture/Facebook Sandeep Deshpande
-
MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane will be contesting the assembly elections as a BJP candidate from the Kankavli constituency. In the picture, Nitesh Rane interacts with locals in Varavade, Kankavli. Picture/Satej Shinde
-
Minister of state for finance and home department, Deepak Kesarkar of Shiv Sena will be contesting the assembly polls from Sawantwadi. He will be taking on Narayan Rane's aide Rajan Teli of the BJP party. In the picture, Sena candidate Deepak Kesarkar campaigns in Sawantwadi.
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, Senior BJP leader Pankaja Munde, NCP veteran leader Nawab Malik, incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other candidates across party lines began campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly polls 2019. Here's a look at few candidates during their election campaign rallies
