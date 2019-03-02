Assets of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Maneka and Mulayam Singh Yadav grew manifold in 10 years

national

While among the Legislators were Durga Prasad Yadav (SP) and Mukhtar Ansari an Independent

Sonia Gandhi

Lucknow: Assets of most politicians, representing various Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies, have grown manifold between 2004 and 2019, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi and founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP) Mulayam Singh Yadav were some of the MPs included in the list.

While among the Legislators were Durga Prasad Yadav (SP) and Mukhtar Ansari an Independent.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's assets grew by Rs 8 crore between 2004 and 2014. While that of Maneka Gandhi's increased by Rs 30 crore, the report revealed.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's assets grew by Rs 14 crore from 2004 to 2014, it added.

"In 2007, legislators who were re-elected in 2012, saw a phenomenal growth in their assets from an average of Rs 1.2 crore in 2007 to Rs 3.87 crore in 2012 and Rs 7.74 crore in 2017."

Of the 19,971 candidates who were considered for the analysis, 1,443 MPs and 38 per cent legislators had admitted of criminal records against them. Of these, 328 legislators and MP's have serious criminal charges against them, it said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever