Assistant cricket coach in Delhi dupes cricketers, arrested

crime

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had filed a complaint against the coach

Representational image

An assistant coach in Delhi was arrested by Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday for allegedly taking bribes from cricketers to get selected in Ranji team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had filed a complaint against the coach. Delhi police crime branch registered an FIR against the coach under sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC for allegedly demanding money from players for selection in U16 and U19 matches of the Ranji Trophy.

Also read: Caught red-handed by ACB, Pune court clerk gobbles Rs 1500 cash

The players alleged that they had paid the money but did not get selected in the team even though they were taken to some places for matches.

The players complained about it to the BCCI. The board later complained to the Delhi Police and the crime branch registered a case on March 5.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies