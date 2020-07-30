Assistant director who went missing in May, found; was exploring Mumbai

The assistant director, who was reported missing in May after he didn't return to his hometown as planned, was found wandering the streets of Kalina on Wednesday, police said. Padmalal Jayanthan, 30, told the police that he stayed as he wanted to explore the city.

Sub Inspector Sanjay Mohite from Sion police station had shown his photos to the security guards of residential complexes in Bandra, BKC, Kalina and Kurla in an effort to trace him. On Wednesday, Omprakash Mishra, a security guard at a Kalina residential building, alerted him about the man with similar features.

"I told Mishra to keep him engaged in conversations and offer him something to eat. Then I called up his aunt Sindhu Shivraman and asked her to rush to the spot and identify him, and I, too, left for Kalina. I heaved a sigh of relief when Sindhu identified him," Mohite told mid-day.

He brought Jayanthan to the Sion police station and recorded his statement. Days after he went missing, police found a bag with his belongings at GTB Nagar railway station. Jayanthan told police, "I don't know how my bag went missing, but I didn't return home as I wanted to explore Mumbai. I had been living on footpaths and eating whatever I could get, while visiting tourist spots like Haji Ali, CST, Chowpatty, Marine Lines, etc."

After touring the city, he decided to return to his relative's place in Kalina, but didn't remember the exact address. "That is why I was roaming in Kalina for the past few days," he said.

Police are yet to trace the man who had left Jayanthan's bag on the foot overbridge at GTB Nagar railway station.

Shivraman had filed a missing person's complaint at Sion police station. "The Sion police officers searched for him at every nook and corner. I salute all of them, she said. "I have withdrawn my complaint. His younger brother will come from Kerala in two days. I will get him tested for COVID-19 tomorrow."

His brother Jayalal, who is in Europe, told mid-day, "I don't think he is mentally unstable as he was in constant touch with parents in Kerala before he went missing."

Jayanthan, who has assisted film directors on the sets of Bollywood films like 2 states, Singham, Heroine and Kash, is from Kerala and stayed in a rented flat in Madh, Malad. On May 4, he visited his Kalina relative before leaving for Kurla to catch a Shramik special train to Kerala.

