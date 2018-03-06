Assistant Inspector's bike rammed by unidentified vehicle on WE highway, dies

An assistant police inspector (API) attached to the special branch (SB2) of Mumbai Police died in a hit-and-run accident after his bike was rammed by an unidentified vehicle at Magathane overbridge on the Western Express Highway in Borivli East



API Shatrughan Rane

An assistant police inspector (API) attached to the special branch (SB2) of Mumbai Police died in a hit-and-run accident after his bike was rammed by an unidentified vehicle at Magathane overbridge on the Western Express Highway in Borivli East on Sunday night.

Police sources said Shatrughan Rane, 45, was on his way home at Saraf Chaudhary Nagar Gruhanirman Sanstha, Kandivli East, when an unidentified vehicle dashed his bike. He fell down and the vehicle ran over him. The driver sped away. Rane was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli West, where he died on Monday.

Till 11 pm, the Kasturba police carried out nakabandi at the spot where the accident took place. The mishap occurred after it. The officials involved in the nakabandi had just reached the police station when they received a call from police control about the accident.

Rane was alive, and identified himself as a police official to passers by who took him to a hospital, and also gave them his wife's mobile number said a police official from Kasturba police station. While the vehicle ran over one side of his body causing multiple injuries, both of Rane's legs had also been fractured in the accident.

Rane was recruited as a police constable and was promoted in 2007 as a police sub-inspector. He had worked at various police stations in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife and two children, a daughter who is studying in Std XI and a son aged 11 years. Rane hailed from Sindhudurg, Konkan, and had three brothers. Three of them are in the police force (including the deceased). His parents had recently gone to their native place to celebrate Holi.

The police said Sunday was Rane's weekly off and after having dinner he went to Borivli to visit an ailing relative. He was coming back when the incident took place. A case has been registered against the unknown vehicle's driver. “No CCTV cameras were installed at the spot, but we are trying to take footage from the cameras installed in the buildings near the bridge,” said an official from Kasturba Marg police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid- day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates