Assistant professor of Hyderabad's EFLU found hanging in house

An assistant professor of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) was found hanging in his house in Tarnaka here on Wednesday, police said. The decomposed body of Dr Rahul Balusu (45), of EFLU's Computational Linguistic Department, was found in his apartment flat. Police suspect that Balusu, a native of Vijyawada, committed suicide as he was reportedly depressed for last few years.



A case of death under suspicious circumstances was registered at the Osmania University Police Station. Inspector S. Rajasekhar Reddy said the police broke open the door of Balusu's flat as the residents in the building had complained of foul smell emanating from it.



Police suspect that the assistant professor committed suicide two days ago as the body was found in decomposed state.



The body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy and the police began investigations.



Preliminary investigations revealed that Balusu had separated from his wife and was living alone. Police suspect that the depression might have driven him to suicide.

