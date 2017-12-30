Assistant sub-inspector arrested for raping married woman

An assistant sub-inspector working with the Delhi Police has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman when she had approached him to solve a marital dispute

An assistant sub-inspector working with the Delhi Police has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman when she had approached him to solve a marital dispute.

ASI Dileep Singh (50), who was on the run, was arrested yesterday, police said. According to the 30-year-old victim, she had visited Mianwali Nagar police station for seeking help to solve a matrimonial dispute. She met Singh, who demanded sexual favours for helping her out, police said.

Singh called her to a flat on Tuesday on the pretext of solving her issue where he raped her, they added.

