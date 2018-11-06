Asthma does not stop you from living, says Parupalli Kashyap

badminton

Indian men's singles shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has urged people suffering from asthma to open up about their condition like actor Priyanka Chopra did

Parupalli Kashyap

Yesterday, Kashyap in a series of tweets, said: "Hats off to @priyankachopra for opening up about asthma & encouraging more people to open up against the stigma surrounding the condition. I have had asthma since I was a teenager. At the age of 16, while I was training in Bangalore, I kept on falling sick every 2-3 weeks. The general physician did not suggest that I go see a chest physician. Since this kept on occurring I thought it was the air & weather in Bangalore that wasn't right for me & I shifted to Hyderabad.

"I was given proper medication, such as inhalers. I noticed an instant change in my lifestyle. I was suddenly fitter, faster & healthier. I have overcome the situation eventually and gone on to do better. I would like to call out to all the asthmatics & tell them that it IS NOT a condition that stops you from living life. It's just a speed bump that can be surpassed if taken care of correctly."

