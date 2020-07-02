Search

Astronaut tweets stunning pictures of 'boundary between day and night on Earth'

Updated: Jul 02, 2020, 11:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Astronaut Bob Behnken has shared two stunning pictures of Earth on Twitter that has taken netizens by storm

Picture/Bob Behnken
Picture/Bob Behnken

The pictures of Earth from space have always been appreciated by astronomy lovers and space enthusiasts. Now, an astronaut has shared two stunning pictures of Earth on Twitter that these photos have taken netizens by storm.

Astronaut Bob Behnken, according to his Twitter bio, is a part of the Space X mission that was launched into space in May this year. The astronaut shared two extraordinary images of Earth that capture the ‘boundary between day and night.’

“My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day,” the astronaut wrote while sharing the images.

Take a look at the breathtaking photos.

Shared on Monday, the tweet has garnered more than 60,800 likes and 8,800 retweets. The users commented on the post praising the beauty of Earth captured from space, some asked if they could get a chance to stay in space till 2020 ends.  

 Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the post:

What do you think about the pictures?

