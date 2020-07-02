Astronaut tweets stunning pictures of 'boundary between day and night on Earth'

The pictures of Earth from space have always been appreciated by astronomy lovers and space enthusiasts. Now, an astronaut has shared two stunning pictures of Earth on Twitter that these photos have taken netizens by storm.

Astronaut Bob Behnken, according to his Twitter bio, is a part of the Space X mission that was launched into space in May this year. The astronaut shared two extraordinary images of Earth that capture the ‘boundary between day and night.’

“My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day,” the astronaut wrote while sharing the images.

Take a look at the breathtaking photos.

My favorite views of our planet that capture the boundary between night and day. pic.twitter.com/Jo3tYH8s9E — Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) June 28, 2020

Shared on Monday, the tweet has garnered more than 60,800 likes and 8,800 retweets. The users commented on the post praising the beauty of Earth captured from space, some asked if they could get a chance to stay in space till 2020 ends.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted on the post:

Thank you for sharing, I've only gotten to see them from a plane flying, these are great shots! Keep sharing! — *Tracey Richardson* (@Tracey_san) June 28, 2020

I don't mind being in space until 2020 is over ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Danny Serrano (@CCDarko7empest) June 28, 2020

Thank you so much for these photos! They inspire us to to dream while we hope to join you in space sometime in the future! — Everything SpaceX (@spacex360) June 28, 2020

Wow superrrrrrrrr

What a scene of our planet. — Desh ki awaaz (@rofl_India1) July 1, 2020

I am in utter amazement as to these pics. Thank you all for risking your lives to advance our understanding of the Universe and sending these back down to Earth. — Veronica Flood (@VLF79) June 30, 2020

Thats insane, wish i could travel to the ISSðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Gabriel Torland (@GabrielTorland) June 29, 2020

What do you think about the pictures?

