ASUS Zenbook 14 Review: Designed to perfection

When you think of a 14-inch laptop, you immediately imagine a smaller keyboard, a slower processor and the possibility that this isn't the most practical size for a laptop either. That's where you will be wrong. The new ASUS Zenbook 14 is designed to perfection. This machine comes with the latest-gen Intel processors, including an i3, i5 and i7 version. We tried out the i7 version."

The specs are pretty decent overall, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a Full HD screen. What this lacks is a graphic card; it relies solely on the CPU for that. As for ports, there are two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports on the left. On the right, there is a single USB 3 along with a MicroSD slot.

The machine is small, cute, and has a fancy circular scratched metal look surrounding the ASUS logo. I even like its grey colour. When closed, the machine is just 1.39 cm thick and this entire thing weighs a tad over a kilo. The sound is surprisingly good, it's loud and clear. The screen is adequate, it has a decent viewing angle and is bright.

There are a few caveats to owning this laptop. The first is that it is difficult to open and self-expand storage and RAM. There is no audio jack, which means you would have to either use the provided mini soundcard to connect a headset or use Bluetooth headphones.

Would I still recommend this laptop? The answer would be a solid yes. Despite these shortcomings, the Zenbook 14 is a well-crafted piece of tech. Starting at Rs 79,990, it is not a budget laptop. If you are looking at a solidly built workhorse at a portable size, this is the machine for you.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news