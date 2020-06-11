At 156, Navi Mumbai sees highest 1-day COVID-19 cases

Navi Mumbai witnessed its biggest peak in COVID-19 cases with 156 on Wednesday, taking the total tally in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area to 3,219. The total number of deaths crossed the 100-mark, with 101 casualties so far.

Authorities claim the peak in the cases is a result of mass screening camps held by NMMC in different parts of the city. They have further asserted that they are not worried about the numbers as they are rigorously tracing patients and also the recovery rate is increasing.

Initially, NMMC was criticised for keeping testing low. But when cases from APMC market increased, NMMC shifted its focus from symptomatic patients and their contacts to mass screening. Accordingly, camps were held at APMC where over 2,000 people wer screened.

This exercise helped the authorities in identifying that most cases were being reported from Turbhe and Kopar Khairane. As a result, mass screening has been underway in Kopar Khairane since May 26. "We have screened more than 20,000 people and are not only checking symptoms such as fever and other ones but verifying oxygen level as well. This is enabling us to track asymptomatic cases as well" told an NMMC official on condition of anonymity.

According to NMMC, 13,980 swab samples have been collected out of which 3,219 people have tested positive while 390 reports are still pending. With five deaths reported in the last 24 hours, death tally reached 101 on Wednesday. The mortality rate is around 3 per cent, but, NMMC is happy with the recovery rate. "Till now 1,915 patients have recovered which is more than 60 per cent," an officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news