At 29,000 new cases, India's COVID-19 surge lowest in 4 months

With 29,163 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, India recorded its lowest daily surge since July 14, when 28,498 cases were added, before it spiralled out of control in August-September.

With 449 more fatalities in the past 24 hours, India toll stood at 1,30,519, as the overall tally reached 88,74,290, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed.

Currently, there are 4,53,401 active cases, whereas 82,90,370 patients have been discharged so far. The recovery rate is 93.42 per cent and the fatality rate 1.47 per cent, the Ministry said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research tested 8,44,382 more samples on Monday, taking the total numbers to 12,65,42,907.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 17,49,777 cases till date. There are 85,363 active cases and 46,034 COVID-19 deaths.

Delhi witnessed significantly low numbers of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours on Monday, with latest government figures recording 3,797 new cases and pushing the national capital's total tally to 4,89,202.

While the lesser number of cases reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital may bring a sigh of relief compared with earlier days where the daily cases spiked to as high as 8,500, the fact remains that the figures came after mere 29,821 tests in the 24 hours right after Diwali celebrations in Delhi.

The other worst-hit states are Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

