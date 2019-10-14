At 30 million, PM Narendra Modi most followed world leader on Instagram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached a milestone with 30 million followers on Instagram on Sunday. The world leader now has the most number of followers on the app, and has surged way ahead of US President Donald Trump and former US President Barack Obama.

Currently, Obama has 24.8 million followers, while Trump has 14.9 million followers.

Modi is known for connecting with people through social media, especially Twitter. In September, his Twitter follower count crossed 50 million.

Speaking about his "connect with the youth", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda said in a tweet, PM @NarendraModi crosses 30 million followers on Instagram* He is the *most followed* world leader on Instagram ahead of US President Trump as well as former US President Obama. This is yet another testament to his popularity and connect with the youth."

