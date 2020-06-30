At 36, India's Nitin Menon becomes youngest member on ICC Umpire panel

India's Nitin Menon on Monday became the youngest member of the International Cricket Council's Elite Panel of Umpires, replacing England's Nigel Llong for the upcoming 2020-21 season after an annual review.

Menon, 36, who has officiated in three Tests, 24 ODIs and 16 T20Is, is only the third from India to make it to the prestigious group after former captain Srinivas Venkataraghavan and Sundaram Ravi, who was axed last year.

"To be officiating regularly along with the leading umpires and referees of the world is something that I always dreamt of and the feeling has yet to sink in," Menon was quoted as saying in an ICC statement.

England's Michael Gough, 40, was the youngest in the current panel before Menon's elevation. Menon quit playing competitive cricket at 22 and by 23, he became an umpire, officiating in BCCI-accredited matches.

While standard of Indian umpiring has copped a lot of criticism globally, the performance of Menon over the past few years has been a silver lining.

Menon is well aware of his responsibilities. "We did not have any representation in the Elite Panel for a while. I now want to keep the Indian flag flying high. I hope to see more umpires from India at the top level," Menon told BCCI.TV.

"I see this as an opportunity and a big responsibility to take Indian umpires forward and guide them in every possible way by sharing my experiences."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever