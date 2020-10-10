At 66, timeless beauty Rekha is frozen in time

The ageless Rekha turns 66 today. Last seen in the promotional campaign of the TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it's been a while since we have seen her on the big screen.

The show's promo, shot on a set created in a Bandra hotel, features Rekha humming the song and opening up about love and relationships. "Love is said to be the most beautiful feeling in the world, but what happens when you cannot express your love for the other in front of the world and you have to keep it hidden?" she asks. The show, which is a triangular love story, features Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Aysha Singh.

With the digital platform becoming the go-to medium, we wonder if the recluse will give her nod to a web series.

Rekha was last seen in a special appearance in the Rafta Rafta medley song in the 2018 film Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

