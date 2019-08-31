At 80 per cent off, man buys watches for wife's birthday; turn out to be fake

mumbai

Man buys two watches on Snapdeal for wife but discovers they are fake after taking them to Titan store to fix strap

The fake watch that looks similar to the original Titan watch

A 42-year-old Thane resident was left fuming when two Titan Raga watches he had bought online from Snapdeal for his wife's birthday turned out to be fake. When he dashed off an email to the company, it sent over an executive to G Arora's house, offering to refund the cost of the watches in cash. Titan, too, has told Arora that it has filed two cases in Bombay and Delhi High Courts against Snapdeal for selling counterfeit Titan products.

Arora said, "I had bought two Titan Raga wrist watches on August 19 and 20 from Snapdeal as gifts for my wife on her birthday on August 30. The watches were delivered on August 23 and 24, respectively. The MRP on the watches was R1,999 and R1,695 but were being offered at a 79% discount. I gave the watches to my wife on Thursday and as the metallic straps were too big, she approached the Titan authorised showroom in Borivli to get them fixed.

The watches offered at a huge discount on the Snapdeal website

There, she was told that the product was fake as were the warranty cards. A wrist watch of the same colour and design at the showroom had a price tag of R6,795. Other websites have the same product with the same price as that at the showroom," said Arora. Arora then sent an email to both Snapdeal and Titan. "Instead of responding to the email, a Snapdeal executive visited my house and said he would take back the products and refund me in cash. I refused. I later got a email from Titan's retail head stating that they had already filed two different court cases against Snapdeal for selling fake products of Titan and they have agreed to help me legally."

TITAN's response to Arora

We wish to inform you that Titan Company Limited has already filed a suit in the High Court of Delhi against two sellers on Snapdeal & Snapdeal with respect to selling of counterfeit Titan & Fasttrack watches. In the suit, we have also submitted to the court that our customers are being deceived by various sellers through snapdeal.com. The court has passed an order against the two sellers restraining them from selling Titan products. We will extend all possible support from our end in relation to the action you might initiate against the counterfeiters. To protect the interests of our loyal customers, Titan continuously initiates appropriate legal actions against such counterfeiters.



The same watch available at the correct price on other websites

Snapdeal's response

A Snapdeal spokesperson said, "Snapdeal is an intermediary, connecting independent third-party sellers with buyers. Snapdeal has zero-tolerance for any unscrupulous sellers misusing the platform to sell counterfeit goods in violation of the rules governing the use of the marketplace. Snapdeal operates a robust anti-counterfeiting program called Brand Shield, which allows brands to engage with Snapdeal for a quick and efficient takedown of listings dealing in fake products. Earlier this year, 8,000 such sellers were barred from the marketplace. We have worked closely with Titan in the past to remove listings flagged by them and we continue the same compliance as per the directions of the High Court of Delhi."

