At 80, rallyist Katie Bathena all set to vroom

Overall, 125 competitors are participating in the rally, which culminates at Aamby Valley (Lonavala) and hence the title, Rally to the Valley

Katie Bathena

At 80, rallyist Katie Bathena is 20 years younger than the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) which is celebrating a century. The former wants to prove that age is no bar when it comes to driving, while the latter wants to mark its milestone in different and memorable ways.

Bathena will challenge defending champion Deepa Damodaran in the women's Rally to the Valley, to be flagged off tomorrow. The 7 am start will see Bhathena, who is part of a family of famous rallyists, being the first to be flagged off.

Nitin Dossa, WIAA chief said, "In our 100th year, we aim to make history in different ways. For the first time ever, the entire rally is an all-woman affair. This will set a world record as all officials are women, including all the marshals through the route. This is a one-of-a-kind event, for the ladies, by the ladies."

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will flag off the rally beginning from Worli.

