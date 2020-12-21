At 98, daily COVID-19 deaths spike in Maharashtra

The daily number of novel coronavirus cases dropped slightly both in Mumbai and Maharashtra, compared to the past two days. The health officials on Sunday confirmed 3,811 more infections across the state, including 586 in the city.

However, the deaths due to the respiratory disease rose in the state on Sunday. Over the past two days, the officials reported between 70 and 80 deaths, whereas on Sunday they confirmed 98 deaths. Overall 48,746 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 across the state, including 10,996 in the city.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation recorded the highest fatalities on Sunday at 23, followed by Mumbai with 16 deaths. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, recorded a total of 32 deaths. Seven of them were from Ulhasnagar.

The BMC, however, said there was a discrepancy in state's Sunday toll. According to the civic body's report, it recorded only 11 deaths on Sunday, and 11 suffered from other ailments and nine were senior citizens.

In the MMR, Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli Corporation recorded 97, 88 and 106 cases, respectively.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 94.06 per cent with 2,064 patients being discharged across on Sunday. Mumbai's recovery rate is at 93 per cent, while the doubling rate further slowed down to 354 days. The city's daily growth rate, however, remains steady at 0.21 per cent. The city has 7,996 active cases.

The mortality rate in the state was 2.57 per cent till date. Across the state, the number of deaths due to other causes was 1,124. These deaths are of the patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 initially, then tested negative, and died later due to other complications. Meanwhile, the state saw 1.21 crore of laboratory samples collected out of which 18.96 lakh have been tested positive with 15.65 per cent positivity ratio.

18,96,518

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,093

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

11

No. of deaths in city today (11 patients were suffering from other ailments and nine deaths were of senior citizens)

298

Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news