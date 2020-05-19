Ex-tennis star Gabriela Sabatini turned 50 and has no regrets in life
Former Argentine tennis star Gabriela Sabatini, who turned 50 recently, says she has no regrets in her healthy life
Former Argentine tennis star Gabriela Sabatini has emphasised that her life is bereft of regrets as she turned 50 recently.
The former World No. 3 celebrated her 50th birthday on Saturday (May 16). "I feel that I am a privileged person in life. I did all the things I wanted to do. I continue doing them and having those possibilities is already a lot. The important thing is to feel good. And I try to live a healthy life too," the former US Open champ was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA. Sabatini, who owns a perfume line, said she is happy with the choices she made in her life.
"I am happy to be where I am, to have lived what I lived. Obviously one says, 'Oops, well, certain things that might have been a little different.' It may be professional, it may be personal, but I also feel that I made the decisions that seemed right to me at the time and I felt and feel good. "Not that I regret something, not at all. I always took the time to decide, not to rush, and to be safe. I am happy, I feel good to be where I am, for what I have and I am grateful." Sabatini is currently in Miami, coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.
