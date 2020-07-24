At age 54, Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback in September

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has announced that he will be coming out of retirement and will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

On his Legends Only League website, Tyson has announced the bout against Jones Jr., a 51-year-old fighter. "It's just going to be amazing," the 54-year-old said. Jones last fought in 2018.

Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, won 50 of his 58 professional fights before retiring after his loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

In May, Tyson had teased fans about his possible comeback to the ring by posting a cryptic message on social media.

In a video put on Instagram, Tyson was seen growling through a workout hitting the pads. "Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter," he had written as the caption.

Towards the end of the video, he said: "I am back."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever