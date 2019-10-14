At Ausa, Rahul Gandhi takes potshots at Narendra Modi and media

Ausa, Latur: Kicking off the party's election campaign in Latur district on Sunday, former Congress party president Rahul Gandhi took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the media for ignoring crucial issues like agrarian crisis and unemployment."

Over 5,000 people, including senior citizens and women, had gathered at Ausa — from where sitting MLA Basavraj Patil is contesting against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Personal Assistant Abhimanyu Pawar — in the sweltering October heat to listen to Gandhi

Addressing the rally, Gandhi said Modi has been using abrogation of Article 370 to divert the public's attention from issues plaguing the country and media has been helping him.

"Our country is facing serious issues like farmer distress, unemployment and economic slowdown but media never talks about them. Majority of the media houses, controlled by corporate close to Modi ji and the BJP, will show you Modi ji at Corbett National Park but won't tell you the truth about the farmers and country's economic status," he said.

Senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, former CM Ashok Chavan, former Union home minister Shivraj Patil, Amit Deshmukh and Balasaheb Thorat, also attended the rally. While the Congress supporters shouted slogans for the victory of NCP-Congress in the state, there were discontent among the supporters of the BJP and Shiv Sena. Locals told mid-day that several local level BJP and Shiv Sena workers were unhappy with the leadership's decision to give ticket to Abhimanyu.

'Nation will be on fire', warns Cong leader

Dharavi is a model of Make in India. Only Dharavi can stand against China's products. But recently, many industries shut down and several jobs were lost," said Rahul Gandhi at Dharavi on Sunday. He said the nation "will be on fire" if its economic condition doesn't improve in the next six months. "Only Congress can make the change the nation needs..." he added.

