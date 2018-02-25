At least 23 killed in multiple Afghan attacks

At least 23 people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in multiple suicide bombings and attacks in Afghanistan yesterday, officials said



18 soldiers were among the killed

At least 23 people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in multiple suicide bombings and attacks in Afghanistan yesterday, officials said. In the biggest attack, Taliban militants stormed an army base in the western province of Farah, killing at least 18 soldiers. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another attack, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the diplomatic area of Kabul during the morning rush hour, killing at least three people and wounding five others, deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.

A security source said the explosion happened near a compound belonging to the National Directorate of Security, the Afghan intelligence agency. The NDS compound is located near the NATO headquarters and the US embassy. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack in Kabul.

