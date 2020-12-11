At MIIQ 2020, Upaasana Kalia & Manju Upadhyay Won the Hearts, Wrote History

The biggest 3-day beauty event of the year, Mrs. India International Queen 2020, concluded in New Delhi on 4th December with Punjab’s Upaasana Kalia and Haryana’s Manju Upadhyay showing titular performances in two separate categories. While Kalia was adjudged the winner in the Mrs. Category, Upadhyay was the winner in the Classic Mrs. Category. Both the winners took home Rs. 1 lac prize money each. The First and Second Runners up in the Mrs. Category were Mrs. Pooja Gangyan (Uttar Pradesh) and Mrs. Rajni Jha (Delhi), respectively, bagging Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 prize money each. On the other hand, Goa’s Mrs. Sevana Jacques and Delhi’s Mrs. Amrit Kaur were the 1st and 2nd Runner Ups respectively in the Classic Mrs. Category, winning the respective prize money of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 each.

The brain behind this unique event, which provides a readymade platform to married women from across the world, is Mrs. Ankita Saroha, the Founder-Director. Her motto for this event remains “Be Confident, Be Strong, Be YOU.” Mrs. Ankita, while talking about MIIQ 2020, said, “This is a platform to promote all married women, so that even after marriage, the women are able to showcase their skills and talents and live their dreams. Not only from India, a lot of women from outside India also participated in our event.” The colossal participation of live as well as offline audiences in the event, that took place between Dec. 2 and 4, 2020, in New Delhi’s Hotel Crowne Plaza, was thanks to this beauty pageant with a difference. The extensive coverage of MIIQ 2020 was also due to its telecast by Kanshi TV of the UK.

Mr.Rohit Khandelwal (Mr. World 2016) and Miss Suman Rao (Miss World Asia 2019, Miss World 2nd Runner Up 2019) were the Celebrity judges at the event while Mrs. Saroha led the jury whose members were as follows - Mr. Tarun Choudhary, Director of Shiv Med Private Limited, Mr. Ravi Shankar, Actor, Advocate & Businessman and Mrs. Sonali Sherry, Celebrity Makeup Artist.

The event had 30 finalists, all of whom were accomplished, married women, who wanted a fresh lease on their lives. Other titles winners at MIIQ 2020 are - Mrs India Mesmerizing Eyes - Mrs. Surbhi Malhotra, Mrs India Goodness Ambassador - Mrs. Upaasana Kalia, Mrs India Shining Star - Ms. Amaayra Yadav, Mrs India Fashion Icon - Mrs. Madhuparna Hore, Mrs. India Congeniality - Mrs. Kuljit Bhamrah, Mrs India Best Ramp Walk - Mrs. Rajni Jha, Mrs India Intelligent - Mrs. Baljit Kaur Talwandi, Mrs India Vivacious - Mrs. Pooja Gangyan, Mrs India Glamorous - Mrs. Priyanka Shoor, Mrs India Talented - Mrs. Manju Upadhyay, Mrs India Glowing Skin - Mrs. Sevana Jacques, Mrs India Photogenic - Mrs. Pubali Chakravarty, Mrs India Ravishing - Dr. Abhilasha Maharshi, Mrs India Sensational - Mrs. Laboni Saha, Mrs India Alluring - Mrs. Neelam Malik, Mrs India Beautiful Hairs - Mrs. Srishty Kesari, Mrs India Popularity Queen & Mrs India Tenacious - Dr. Nita Hazarika, Mrs India Fabulous - Dr. Goma, Mrs India Brilliant - Mrs. Maya Ayappa, Mrs India Courageous - Mrs. Rinku Barman, Mrs India Inspiring - Mrs. Priyanka Sinha Roy, Mrs India Diligent - Dr. Deepalee Das, Mrs India Adorable - Dr. Simmy Khaneja, Mrs India Perfectionist - Mrs. Amrit Kaur, and Mrs India Renaissance - Dr. Sujata Kapoor.

Mrs.Saroha further said, “I wish all my contestants luck and a lot of thanks to Lakme Academy Rohini who was the makeup sponsor and played a great role in making this show successful.” She also thanked Dr. Zahida Johal, sponsor from Zaesthetics London UK, Mrs. Shalu Pandey from Pagdandiyan NGO, Kanshi TV from United Kingdom, her team Mrs. Antara & Mr. Keshav Sharma and media partners Aaj Tak, India News, Delhi News Express, Hindustan Times, Dainik Bhaskar, Sur Sangam Radio Canada, Malaysia World News, Aap ki Awaaz Radio UK, Apni Dilli News, News 1 Express, Punjabi National for the constant support and encouragement for making this event a huge success.

Renowned Emcee Mr. Debojyoti Dasgupta was the official host for the show. Mr. Prasantt Ghosh, celebrity choreographer & catwalk trainer, trained the 30 finalists. Mr. Lalit Rana of Imagesque took care of the photography and videography at the event while Mr. Pradeep Negi, famous Self - defense Trainer for the show, and event managers Mr. Sunny & Mr. Vivek of the Dreamcatchers Private Limited made up the rest of the team.

