At SC, Trump challenges Biden victory in four crucial states

President Donald Trump has approached the US Supreme Court against the results of last month's presidential election, which he alleges were rigged in favour of his Democratic challenger and President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump on Wednesday moved to intervene in a Supreme Court case brought by the Texas attorney general Ken Paxton that demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking the US Supreme Court to invalidate Electoral College votes in battleground states that Trump lost - a challenge dismissed by legal experts as frivolous and rebuked by state officials in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

17 states back lawsuit

But the lawsuit is succeeding in bringing Paxton back into the embrace of the GOP at a time when his former inner circle has accused him of bribery and the FBI is investigating his dealings with a donor.

On Wednesday, 17 Republican-led states threw support behind Paxton's lawsuit that rehashes numerous disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal voting. Both Republican Senate candidates in a pair of high-stakes Georgia runoff polls in Jan are also on board and Trump's legal team - which has lost at every turn in an attempt to keep him in power - asked to intervene as well.

“This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!” Trump tweeted. Legal experts have predicted that the Supreme Court will reject the case.

Biden on track to become president Jan 20

There's plenty of noise but no cause for confusion as President Donald Trump vents about how the election turned out and vows to subvert it even still. This truth is self-evident: Joe Biden is on track to become president Jan 20.

Biden's victory was essentially locked in on Tuesday by the so-called safe harbour deadline set by federal law for states to finish their certifications and resolve legal disputes. It's an insurance policy to guard against Congress trying to manipulate the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan 6. These steps are rituals that are routinely ignored by the public at large. The election is over and has been for weeks.

