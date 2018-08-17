Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A leader looked up to, across party lines

national

Pune remembers its association with the late former Prime Minister, whose exemplary speeches had everyone captivated, including the Opposition

When talking about the late former Prime Minister, A B Vajpayee, Pune can't be left out. The city and its individuals and politicians still remember his rousing speech and poems he delivered while addressing the audience at Sir Parashurambhau (SP) College in 1977.

Lakhs had turned up to hear him speak, and the BJP stalwart, and a dedicated RSS pracharak, during that event, had bonded with numerous organisations and people, including Baburao Kivalkar, Saraf Haribhau Nagarkar, Aba Abhyankar of the Sangh, Sridharpant Phadke, Babasaheb Purandare, Dr Arvind Lele, journalists K P P Bhavishikar and K T Kulkarni, lawyer Baba Bhide and Aarti Harip, besides activists and social workers.

In 1978, after Vajpayee visited the drought-hit Shirur taluka, a huge public meeting at his Sampa Mahalaya was held for campaigning for the Janata Party. And a memorable and lyrical poem he delivered during his speech still evokes nostalgia for the villagers.

It was his honest personality that had garnered him many admirers from all over, including several from rival political parties. Many Congressmen were in awe of his oratory skills and would attend his speeches. In 1984, BJP had held its national executive meeting; his speech then is another one that captivated one and all and is still remembered by veteran politicians.

VOICES

In mourning:

Sharad Pawar,

NCP chief

'It’s a huge loss, as he had great leadership qualities. He was Bhima Pitama and known for his code of ethics in politics'

Satyajeet Joshi,

Former journalist

'Atalji loved Pune — firstly, because he was a fan of Shivaji Maharaj, secondly, for the city's contribution in the freedom struggle, and lastly, for its culture, literature and education. He admired Pune a lot'

