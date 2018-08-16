Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to be 'critical'

national

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical on Thursday as a bulletin is expected shortly from the AIIMS where he has been admitted for the last nine weeks.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition has worsened over the last 24 hours. His condition is critical and he is on life support system," said the last statement issued by AIIMS late on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a host of political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about Vajpayee's health.

On Thursday, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, who had been the Prime Minister for three terms.

Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, is undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11. He was admitted to the hospital for what doctors described as a routine check-up.

The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President Amit Shah had visited Vajpayee on Saturday.

