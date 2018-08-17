Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great statesman, says Mamata Banerjee

national

Banerjee, who was the Railway minister in Vajpayee government, said she would always cherish many fond memories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and said his passing away is a big loss to the country. Banerjee, who was the Railway minister in Vajpayee government, said she would always cherish many fond memories.

"Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers", she said in a tweet. Vajpayee died at the AIIMS, New Delhi, following prolonged illness today.

