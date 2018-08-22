Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes brought to Jaipur, to be immersed in Pushkar, Kota

national

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes were brought on Wednesday from New Delhi by Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini, as part of the party's 'asthi kalash yatra'.

The ashes were then taken to BJP state headquarters where party workers and people from different walks of life paid floral tribute to the departed soul.

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi, who had accompanied Saini to bring the ashes from New Delhi, said that it would be taken to Pushkar, Kota and Beneshwar Dham on Thursday.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would immerse the ashes in Pushkar, Saini would do it in Kota and Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria would immerse the ashes in Beneshwar Dham.

The BJP has decided to take out yatras with urns carrying ashes of the party stalwart in all districts and immerse those in rivers across the country.

A similar procession was taken out in Haridwar on August 19, where Shah along with Union minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Uttrakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh were present to bid farewell to the departed leader.

Later, the ashes were immersed in the Ganga river by Vajpayee's family members and BJP leaders.

The former prime minister died in the national capital on August 16 at the age of 93. His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital, where he was admitted on June 11 with a variety of ailments.

His mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna in Delhi the next day.

