Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes to be immersed in over 100 rivers

The ashes of the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be immersed in over 100 rivers across India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan carries the ashes of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be immersed in Narmada, in Bhopal. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah handed over urns containing ashes of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the party's state unit chiefs for leading 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' in their states as its top brass embarked on an exercise to firm up the legacy of the saffron stalwart.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj joined Modi and Shah in handing over the urns. The ashes of the former PM will be immersed in over 100 rivers across the country.

The party has decided to take out the 'Asthi Kalash Yatra' in all the states of the country so that citizens could offer their tributes to the popular leader, Shah tweeted.

